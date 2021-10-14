Friday movies

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 3:20, 6:35, 9:50.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 2:45, 3:45, 5:35, 6:40, 8:20, 9:15.

Last Duel (R) - 4:15, 5:30, 6:50, 8, 9:20.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 2:05, 3:05, 3:55, 4:45, 5:55, 6:45, 7:30, 8:35, 9:30, 10:10.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews; 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.; 1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Free Guy (PG-13) - 2:45, 5:45.

Halloween Kills (R) - 11:50, 12:40, 1:40, 2:30, 3:20, 4:20, 5:05, 6:55, 7:50, 8:45, 9:30, 10, 10:30.

Lamb (R) - noon, 6:15.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 12:30, 2:20, 4:05, 5:55, 7:45, 9:30.

No Time to Die: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 11:20, 3:05, 6:45, 10:25.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:20, 6:25, 9:35.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:30, 12:20, 1:55, 4:20, 6:45, 9:10.

Last Duel (R) - 12:35, 2:40, 4, 7:30, 9:05.

Thrills and Chills Surprise Screening: October 15 (NR) - 7 p.m.