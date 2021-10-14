Friday movies

Friday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins; 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive; 520-230-4730
Free Guy (PG-13) - 3:30, 9:40.
Halloween Kills (R) - 11:55, 12:45, 1:40, 2:25, 3:20, 4:15, 5:05, 5:55, 6:50, 7:40, 8:30, 9:25.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:35, 12:40, 2, 3:05, 4:20, 5:30, 6:35, 7:50, 9.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:30, 1:50, 4:10, 6:30, 8:50.
Last Duel (R) - 11:15, 2:35, 6, 9:20.
Shining (R) - 6:05, 9:15.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - noon, 1:10, 2:20, 3:35, 4:50, 6:15, 7:15, 9:35.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace; 1-800-246-3627
Candyman (R) - 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:25.
Halloween Kills (R) - 11:20, 11:50, 12:40, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:20, 4:10, 4:40, 5:10, 6, 6:50, 7:20, 7:50, 8:40, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 12:10, 1, 1:50, 2:40, 3:50, 4:40, 5:25, 6:20, 7:30, 8:15.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:20.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:25, 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45, 10:15.
Last Duel (R) - 11:40, 3:10, 6:40, 10:10.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:30, noon, 12:30, 2, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 7:10, 8, 9:40, 10:15, 10:30.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres; 70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita; 520-393-1222
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 1:30, 7.
Halloween Kills (R) - 1:30, 3:45, 6:30.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - noon, 3:15, 6:30.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 1, 3, 5, 7.
Last Duel (R) - noon, 3:15, 6:30.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 1:30, 3:45, 6:30.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century; 3601 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK
Halloween Kills (R) - 2:15, 3:15, 4:05, 4:35, 5:15, 6:15, 6:55, 7:25, 8:10, 9:05, 9:45, 10:15.
Hard Luck Love Song (R) - 4:20, 7:10, 8:05, 10.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 2:30, 3:10, 4:10, 5:10, 6:30, 7, 8:15, 9.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 3:20, 6:35, 9:50.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 2:45, 3:45, 5:35, 6:40, 8:20, 9:15.
Last Duel (R) - 4:15, 5:30, 6:50, 8, 9:20.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 2:05, 3:05, 3:55, 4:45, 5:55, 6:45, 7:30, 8:35, 9:30, 10:10.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews; 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.; 1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Free Guy (PG-13) - 2:45, 5:45.
Halloween Kills (R) - 11:50, 12:40, 1:40, 2:30, 3:20, 4:20, 5:05, 6:55, 7:50, 8:45, 9:30, 10, 10:30.
Lamb (R) - noon, 6:15.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 12:30, 2:20, 4:05, 5:55, 7:45, 9:30.
No Time to Die: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 11:20, 3:05, 6:45, 10:25.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:20, 6:25, 9:35.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:30, 12:20, 1:55, 4:20, 6:45, 9:10.
Last Duel (R) - 12:35, 2:40, 4, 7:30, 9:05.
Thrills and Chills Surprise Screening: October 15 (NR) - 7 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:30, 2, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 7:05, 8, 9:35, 10:30.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 S. Houghton Road; 1-888-407-9874
Halloween Kills (R) - 10, 10:30, 11, 1:15, 1:45, 4, 4:30, 6, 6:45, 7:15, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10, 10:45, 2, 2:30, 5:45, 6:15, 10:15.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10, 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8.
Last Duel (R) - 11:15, 2:45, 6:30, 9:30, 10.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:45, 11:40, 1:15, 2:15, 4, 5:05, 6:45, 7:45, 9:15, 10:30.
Gateway 12
Cinemark Century; 770 N. Kolb Road; 1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) - 1:55, 5, 7:55.
Copshop (R) - 2:45, 5:15, 7:45.
Cruella (PG-13) - 1:55, 4:50, 7:50.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 2:30, 5:05, 7:35.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 1:45, 4:35, 7:25.
Maha Samudram (NR) - 4, 8.
Malignant (R) - 2:40, 5:20, 7:55.
Old (PG-13) - 2:55, 5:30, 8.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 1:50, 4, 6:30.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 2:20, 4:55, 7:30.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 2:15, 4:45, 7:15.
Suicide Squad (R) - 1:45, 4:40, 7:40.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway; 520-795-7777
Lamb (R) - 1:45, 5, 7:45, 10:15.
Tales From the Hood (R) - 10 p.m.
Rescue (PG) - 1:30, 4:30, 7:15.
Royal Tenenbaums (R) - 8 p.m.
Velvet Underground (R) - 2, 4:15, 7:30.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century; 12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace; 1-800-CINEMARK
Halloween Kills (R) - 12:30, 1:50, 3:15, 4:35, 6:05, 7:25, 8:05, 8:45.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 12:10, 12:50, 1:25, 2:30, 3:50, 4:30, 5:05, 6:10, 7:30.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 1:35, 4:45, 7:55.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 12:05, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40.
Last Duel (R) - noon, 3:30, 7.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 1, 4:10, 7:10.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:55, 12:45, 2:05, 3:20, 4:40, 6, 7:20, 8:35.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century; 5870 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK
Free Guy (PG-13) - 10:25, 1:25, 4:25, 7:25, 10:30.
Halloween Kills (R) - 10:30, 11:05, 11:40, 12:10, 12:50, 1:20, 1:55, 2:30, 3, 3:40, 4:10, 4:45, 5:20, 5:25, 5:50, 6:30, 7, 7:35, 8:10, 8:25, 8:40, 9:25, 9:50, 10:25.
Lamb (R) - 11:15, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:40.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:35, 11:20, 12:15, 2:20, 3:05, 4, 4:50, 5:30, 6:05, 6:50, 7:50, 8:35, 9:15, 9:55.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:45, 5, 8:15, 10:35.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10:55, 1:30, 4:05, 6:40, 9:20.
Last Duel (R) - 11:35, 3:10, 6:45, 10:20.
Rescue (R) - 10:45, 1:40, 4:35, 7:30, 10:25.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:30, 11:10, 11:50, 1:15, 1:50, 2:35, 3:55, 4:30, 5:15, 6:35, 7:10, 7:55, 9:15, 9:50, 10:35.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road; 520-468-7980
Halloween Kills (R) - 11:15, 2, 4:40, 7:30, 10:15.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:45, 1:45, 2:15, 5:30, 6, 7, 8, 9:15.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:45, 4:25, 6:45, 10.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 12:30, 2:30, 4:10, 5.
Last Duel (R) - 11, 1, 3:30, 7:45, 9:45.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:30.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:30, 3, 5:45, 8:30.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins; 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz; 520-806-4275, Ext. 843
Candyman (R) - 5:10, 8:20, 10:35.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 10:25, 12:25, 3:35.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 6:40, 9:25.
Halloween Kills (R) - 10:30, 11:05, noon, 12:30, 1:15, 1:45, 2:30, 3, 3:45, 4:15, 5, 5:30, 6:15, 6:45, 7:30, 8, 8:45, 9:15, 10, 10:30.
Lamb (R) - 1:05, 4:05, 7:35, 10:05.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:20, 11:20, 12:45, 1:50, 2:50, 4:10, 5:20, 6:30, 7:40, 8:50, 9:50.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45.
Space Jam (PG) - 10:50 a.m.
Addams Family 2 (PG) - 10:30, 12:10, 2:55, 6:05, 9:20.
Jesus Music (PG-13) - 1:35 p.m.
Last Duel (R) - 11:10, 12:20, 2:40, 3:40, 6:10, 9:40.
Rescue (R) - 11, 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 10:10.
Shining (R) - 7:05, 10:15.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:40, 11:40, 12:15, 1, 2, 2:45, 3:30, 4:30, 5:15, 6:05, 7, 7:45, 8:25, 9:30, 10:15, 10:45.