 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday movies
MOVIE TIMES

Friday movies

  • Updated

Friday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Despicable Me (PG) - noon, 2:30.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) - 12:10, 8:30.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11:40, 12:10, 2:10, 2:50, 4:40, 5:20, 5:55, 7:30, 7:55, 8:40, 10, 10:30.

Cruella (PG-13) - 11:20, 11:50, 12:50, 2:30, 3:10, 4, 6:20, 7:20, 9:30, 10:25.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:30, 2:45, 3:45, 6, 7, 9:15, 10:15.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - noon, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15, 9:40.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 9:55 p.m.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 11:45, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 11:25, 12:20, 1:30, 2:15, 3:20, 4:15, 5, 6:10, 7, 7:45, 9, 9:45, 10:20, 10:30.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 7:30 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 12:55, 3:50, 6:45, 9:50.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

In the Heights (PG-13) - 4:35, 8.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 3:30, 6:30, 9:15.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 2:10, 5:05, 7:45.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 12:30, 1:30, 2, 3, 4, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7, 8, 9, 9:30.

Cruella (PG-13) - 12:25, 1:05, 3:30, 4:10, 6:35, 7:20, 9:40.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 1, 2:30, 4:25, 5:45, 7:45, 9.

In the Heights: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - noon, 3:25, 6:45, 10.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - noon, 1:25, 2:25, 3:50, 4:50, 6:15, 7:15, 8:45, 9:40.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 12:45 p.m.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - noon, 2:25, 4:45, 7:05.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 12:05, 1, 2:45, 3:45, 5:30, 6:30, 8:15, 9:15.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 7:30 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 3:50 p.m.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:30, 9:45.

Cruella (PG-13) - 1, 1:45, 5:10, 8:30.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 1, 2, 4:30, 5:25, 8, 9.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 1:30, 4, 4:15, 6:30, 9.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 1:15, 3:45, 6:15, 8:45.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 1:30, 4:20, 6, 7:15, 9, 10:15.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 7 p.m.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 2:15, 4:30, 8:30.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 1, 5, 7:15.

Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (R) - 8 p.m.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 12:25, 1:35, 3, 4:20, 5:35, 7, 8:10, 9:35.

Cruella (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:50, 2:40, 4:05, 6, 7:20, 8:05, 9:10.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 11:20, 1, 2:45, 4:25, 6:10, 7:50, 9.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 11:10, 1:05, 3:50, 6:20, 8:55.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 11:40, 2:25, 5:05, 7:45.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 11, 1:25, 4:10, 6:35, 9:30.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 11:05, 12:45, 1:55, 3:35, 4:45, 6:25, 7:35, 9:15.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 10:45, 11:25, 12:15, 1:25, 2:05, 3, 4:15, 4:55, 5:50, 7:05, 7:20, 7:45, 8:35, 9:50, 10:05, 10:30.

Cruella (PG-13) - 11:05, 12:45, 2:25, 4, 4:45, 5:45, 8:05, 9, 10:30.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 5:30, 8:40.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 10:30, 12:10, 1:55, 3:35, 5:20, 7, 8:45, 10:25.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 10:30, 1:10, 3:50, 6:30, 9:10.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 11:55, 2:35, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 10:55, 11:45, 1:35, 2:20, 4:10, 5, 6:45, 7:40, 9:20, 10:10.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 10:30, 11:15, 11:40, 12:25, 1:30, 2:10, 2:40, 3:25, 4:30, 5:05, 5:35, 6:25, 7:25, 8, 8:30, 9:30, 10:25.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 7:15 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R) - 10:40, 1:40, 4:35, 7:35, 10:30.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11:30, 2, 4:45, 7:15, 9:55.

Cruella (PG-13) - 11, 2:15, 5:30, 9.

Dream Horse (PG) - 11:40, 2:30.

In the Heights (PG-13) - noon, 1:40, 6, 9:20.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 11:15, 3:30, 5, 7:30, 8:45.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:10.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 5:15, 7:45.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 11, 1:25, 4:15, 6:45.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 1:15, 4, 7, 9:45.

Wrath of Man (R) - 11:45, 2:45, 5:45, 9:15.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Despicable Me (PG) - 10, 12:40.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (PG) - 4:10, 7.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aerial video of the Red Rock Development

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News