Friday movies

Friday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—2:30, 6:05.
Finding You (PG)—2:15, 5:05, 7:55.
Gladiator (R)—1:25, 8:05.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—5:20, 8:50.
Mortal Kombat (R)—3:10, 5:55, 8:40.
Nobody (R)—7:25 p.m.
Profile (R)—2, 4:40, 7:20.
Separation (R)—7:40 p.m.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—1:30, 4, 5:15, 6:30, 7:45, 9.
Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (PG-13)—7 p.m.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—1:45, 2:40, 4:25, 5:25, 8.
Together Together (R)—4:55 p.m.
Tom & Jerry (PG)—3:30 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R)—2:35, 5:40, 8:30.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Army of the Dead (R)—3, 6:25, 9:10.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—12:30, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—5:55 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R)—1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30.
Nobody (R)—1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:20.
Profile (R)—3:25, 6:15, 9:20.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:25.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—12:45, 1:45, 3:20, 4:25, 6, 7, 8:45, 9:45.
Unholy (PG-13)—3:15, 9.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—3:45, 6:30, 9:55.
Wrath of Man (R)—12:40, 2, 3:40, 5, 6:45, 8, 9:50.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Army of the Dead (R)—4:30, 5, 8, 8:40.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—5:35, 8:35.
Finding You (PG)—4, 7:10.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—4:15, 7:20.
Mortal Kombat (R)—4:50, 7:45.
Nobody (R)—4:05, 6:40, 9:20.
Profile (R)—4:40, 7:30.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—4, 7:15.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—4:10, 6:45, 9:20.
Unholy (PG-13)—5:25, 8:10.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—4:55, 7:50.
Tom & Jerry (PG)—4:35, 7:25.
Wrath of Man (R)—4:25, 5:20, 7:40, 8:45.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—4:30, 7:20.
Finding You (PG)—3:55, 6:45.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—2:10, 4:55, 7:40.
Here Today (NR)—2, 4:50, 7:45.
Mortal Kombat (R)—2:30, 5:10, 7:50.
Profile (R)—2:05, 4:45, 7:25.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—2:45, 5:30.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—3:05, 4, 5:30, 6:30, 8, 9.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw — The IMAX 2D Experience (R)—2, 4:30, 7.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—2:05, 3:40, 4:40, 6:15, 7:15, 8:15.
Wrath of Man (R)—2:50, 4:40, 5:40, 7:30, 8:30.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—4, 4:45, 7:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—4:45, 7:45.
Mortal Kombat (R)—8 p.m.
Profile (R)—4:15, 7:30.
Queen & Slim (R)—7 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—4:15 p.m.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—4, 4:30, 7, 7:30.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—4, 6:45.
Wrath of Man (R)—4:30, 7:15.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Riders of Justice (NR)—7:15 p.m.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (R)—8 p.m.
Truffle Hunters (PG-13)—1 p.m.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Army of the Dead (R)—1:30, 5, 8:25.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—1:35, 7:15.
Mortal Kombat (R)—8:50 p.m.
Nomadland (R)—12:55, 3:35, 6:30, 9:10.
Profile (R)—1:15, 3:55, 6:35, 9:15.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—1:10, 4:10, 7.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—1, 3:40, 6:25, 9:05.
Courier (PG-13)—1:45, 4:40.
Triumph (NR)—4:30 p.m.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—1:05, 3:45, 6:20, 8:55.
Wrath of Man (R)—1:50, 3:10, 4:50, 6:05, 9.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Army of the Dead (R)—noon, 3:30, 7, 10:30.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—12:55, 4:05, 7:15, 10:20.
Finding You (PG)—1, 4:10, 7:20, 10:25.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—12:20, 3:30, 6:30, 9:40.
Here Today (PG-13)—12:35, 3:40, 6:45, 9:50.
Mortal Kombat (R)—12:30, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30.
Nobody (R)—11:40, 2:20, 5:05, 7:50, 10:30.
Profile (R)—1:20, 4:15, 7:10, 10:05.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—11:50, 2:50, 5:50, 8:50.
Separation (R)—10:50, 1:40, 4:35, 7:30, 10:25.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—11:30, 12:05, 2:10, 2:40, 4:50, 5:15, 7:30, 7:55, 10:10, 10:35.
Triumph (NR)—11, 1:55, 4:45, 7:35, 10:30.
Unholy (PG-13)—11:20, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:40, 10:20.
Wrath of Man (R)—11:25, 12:45, 2:30, 3:50, 5:35, 6:55, 8:40, 10.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Finding You (PG)—11:20, 2:25, 5:20, 8:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—2:40, 8:40.
Mortal Kombat (R)—12:20, 3:10, 6, 8:50.
Nobody (R)—11:55, 5:10, 7:40.
Profile (R)—12:35, 3:30, 6:15, 9:10.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—11, 1:30, 2:40, 4, 6:30, 9.
Courier (PG-13)—11:15, 5:45.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—11:35, 2:15, 5, 7:40.
Wrath of Man (R)—11:30, 2:35, 5:30, 8:25.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Army of the Dead (R)—1:40, 2:45, 5:10, 6:05, 8:30, 9.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—1:20, 4:10, 6:45.
Finding You (PG)—2, 4:50, 7:45.
Four Good Days (R)—4:15 p.m.
Gladiator (R)—1:50, 8:05.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—2:20, 5:05, 7:50.
Here Today (PG-13)—1:15, 2:10, 5:15, 8:10.
Mortal Kombat (R)—1:45, 4:35, 7:20.
Separation (R)—5:40 p.m.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—1:25, 2:30, 3:50, 5, 6:15, 7:30, 8:45, 9:35.
Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (PG-13)—7, 9:10.
Unholy (PG-13)—3:10, 8:20.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—1:20, 2:40, 3:55, 5:20, 6:30, 8, 9:25.
Tom & Jerry (PG)—1:35, 5:25.
Wrath of Man (R)—1:30, 3, 4:20, 5:50, 7:10, 8:40, 9:30.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.