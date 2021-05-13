 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday movies

Friday movies

  • Updated

Friday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—2:30, 6:05.

Finding You (PG)—2:15, 5:05, 7:55.

Gladiator (R)—1:25, 8:05.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—5:20, 8:50.

Mortal Kombat (R)—3:10, 5:55, 8:40.

Nobody (R)—7:25 p.m.

Profile (R)—2, 4:40, 7:20.

Separation (R)—7:40 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—1:30, 4, 5:15, 6:30, 7:45, 9.

Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (PG-13)—7 p.m.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—1:45, 2:40, 4:25, 5:25, 8.

Together Together (R)—4:55 p.m.

Tom & Jerry (PG)—3:30 p.m.

Wrath of Man (R)—2:35, 5:40, 8:30.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Army of the Dead (R)—3, 6:25, 9:10.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—12:30, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—5:55 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R)—1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30.

Nobody (R)—1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:20.

Profile (R)—3:25, 6:15, 9:20.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:25.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—12:45, 1:45, 3:20, 4:25, 6, 7, 8:45, 9:45.

Unholy (PG-13)—3:15, 9.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—3:45, 6:30, 9:55.

Wrath of Man (R)—12:40, 2, 3:40, 5, 6:45, 8, 9:50.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Army of the Dead (R)—4:30, 5, 8, 8:40.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—5:35, 8:35.

Finding You (PG)—4, 7:10.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—4:15, 7:20.

Mortal Kombat (R)—4:50, 7:45.

Nobody (R)—4:05, 6:40, 9:20.

Profile (R)—4:40, 7:30.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—4, 7:15.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—4:10, 6:45, 9:20.

Unholy (PG-13)—5:25, 8:10.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—4:55, 7:50.

Tom & Jerry (PG)—4:35, 7:25.

Wrath of Man (R)—4:25, 5:20, 7:40, 8:45.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—4:30, 7:20.

Finding You (PG)—3:55, 6:45.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—2:10, 4:55, 7:40.

Here Today (NR)—2, 4:50, 7:45.

Mortal Kombat (R)—2:30, 5:10, 7:50.

Profile (R)—2:05, 4:45, 7:25.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—2:45, 5:30.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—3:05, 4, 5:30, 6:30, 8, 9.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw — The IMAX 2D Experience (R)—2, 4:30, 7.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—2:05, 3:40, 4:40, 6:15, 7:15, 8:15.

Wrath of Man (R)—2:50, 4:40, 5:40, 7:30, 8:30.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—4, 4:45, 7:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—4:45, 7:45.

Mortal Kombat (R)—8 p.m.

Profile (R)—4:15, 7:30.

Queen & Slim (R)—7 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—4:15 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—4, 4:30, 7, 7:30.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—4, 6:45.

Wrath of Man (R)—4:30, 7:15.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Riders of Justice (NR)—7:15 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (R)—8 p.m.

Truffle Hunters (PG-13)—1 p.m.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Army of the Dead (R)—1:30, 5, 8:25.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—1:35, 7:15.

Mortal Kombat (R)—8:50 p.m.

Nomadland (R)—12:55, 3:35, 6:30, 9:10.

Profile (R)—1:15, 3:55, 6:35, 9:15.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—1:10, 4:10, 7.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—1, 3:40, 6:25, 9:05.

Courier (PG-13)—1:45, 4:40.

Triumph (NR)—4:30 p.m.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—1:05, 3:45, 6:20, 8:55.

Wrath of Man (R)—1:50, 3:10, 4:50, 6:05, 9.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Army of the Dead (R)—noon, 3:30, 7, 10:30.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—12:55, 4:05, 7:15, 10:20.

Finding You (PG)—1, 4:10, 7:20, 10:25.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—12:20, 3:30, 6:30, 9:40.

Here Today (PG-13)—12:35, 3:40, 6:45, 9:50.

Mortal Kombat (R)—12:30, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30.

Nobody (R)—11:40, 2:20, 5:05, 7:50, 10:30.

Profile (R)—1:20, 4:15, 7:10, 10:05.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)—11:50, 2:50, 5:50, 8:50.

Separation (R)—10:50, 1:40, 4:35, 7:30, 10:25.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—11:30, 12:05, 2:10, 2:40, 4:50, 5:15, 7:30, 7:55, 10:10, 10:35.

Triumph (NR)—11, 1:55, 4:45, 7:35, 10:30.

Unholy (PG-13)—11:20, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:40, 10:20.

Wrath of Man (R)—11:25, 12:45, 2:30, 3:50, 5:35, 6:55, 8:40, 10.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Finding You (PG)—11:20, 2:25, 5:20, 8:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—2:40, 8:40.

Mortal Kombat (R)—12:20, 3:10, 6, 8:50.

Nobody (R)—11:55, 5:10, 7:40.

Profile (R)—12:35, 3:30, 6:15, 9:10.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—11, 1:30, 2:40, 4, 6:30, 9.

Courier (PG-13)—11:15, 5:45.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—11:35, 2:15, 5, 7:40.

Wrath of Man (R)—11:30, 2:35, 5:30, 8:25.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Army of the Dead (R)—1:40, 2:45, 5:10, 6:05, 8:30, 9.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R)—1:20, 4:10, 6:45.

Finding You (PG)—2, 4:50, 7:45.

Four Good Days (R)—4:15 p.m.

Gladiator (R)—1:50, 8:05.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)—2:20, 5:05, 7:50.

Here Today (PG-13)—1:15, 2:10, 5:15, 8:10.

Mortal Kombat (R)—1:45, 4:35, 7:20.

Separation (R)—5:40 p.m.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R)—1:25, 2:30, 3:50, 5, 6:15, 7:30, 8:45, 9:35.

Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (PG-13)—7, 9:10.

Unholy (PG-13)—3:10, 8:20.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R)—1:20, 2:40, 3:55, 5:20, 6:30, 8, 9:25.

Tom & Jerry (PG)—1:35, 5:25.

Wrath of Man (R)—1:30, 3, 4:20, 5:50, 7:10, 8:40, 9:30.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News