Friday movies

Friday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Candyman (R) - 1:50, 4:05, 6:25, 9:30.
Copshop (R) - 12:35, 3:05, 5:35, 8:20.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 11:35, 12:50, 2:10, 3:25, 4:50, 6, 7:20, 8:35.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 12:15, 1:45, 3:15, 4:45, 6:15, 7:45, 8:45, 9:15.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:45, 3:30, 6:20, 9:05.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:05, 3, 6:05, 8:55.
Malignant (R) - 3:55, 5:25, 8:05.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 11:30, 12:55, 3:10.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:40, 1:10, 2:40, 4:10, 5:40, 7:10, 8:40.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Candyman (R) - 12:30, 3, 5:25, 7:50, 10:15.
Copshop (R) - 11:30, 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 11:40, 2:20, 5, 7:40, 10:20.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:30, 6:45, 10, 10:20.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:15, 4:10, 7:05, 10:10.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:20, 3:25, 6:40, 9:50.
Malignant (R) - 11:20, 2:05, 4:55, 7:45, 10:30.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 11:45, 2:25, 5:05.
Queenpins (R) - 7:35, 10:20.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:20, noon, 12:45, 1:30, 2:30, 3:10, 4, 4:45, 5:45, 6:20, 7:15, 8, 9, 9:40, 10:25.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) - noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Copshop (R) - 7 p.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 1:30, 2, 4, 5, 6:30, 7.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 1, 3.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 1, 3:45, 6:40.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) - 1, 3:45, 6:30.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Candyman (R) - 2:15, 4:50, 7:25, 10:05.
Copshop (R) - 4:25, 7:15, 10:10.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 2:05, 4:55, 7:45.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 2:45, 4:10, 5:15, 6:15, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 8:50, 9:40.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 3:55, 7:10, 10:15.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 3:50, 7, 10:10.
Malignant (R) - 4:05, 7:20, 10:20.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 2:10, 2:35, 3, 3:25, 3:35, 4:15, 5, 5:25, 5:50, 6:20, 6:40, 7:05, 7:40, 8:15, 8:40, 9:05, 9:35, 10.
Alpinist (PG-13) - 4:20, 6:55, 9:45.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Candyman (R) - 3:05, 5:30, 7:55, 10:20.
Casino Royale (PG-13) - 3:15, 6:30.
Copshop (R) - 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30.
Courageous (PG-13) - 3, 6:10, 9:15.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 2:45, 4:40, 7:15, 9:50.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 4:35, 7:45.
Dear Evan Hansen: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 3:30, 6:45, 10.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 4:50, 7:35, 10:20.
Gorillas in the Mist (PG-13) - 4:20, 7:20.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 3, 6, 9:05.
Malignant (R) - 5:25, 8:15.
Paw Patrol (G) - 2:30 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 3:40, 4:40, 6:45, 7:45, 9:50.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) - 4, 7, 10.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 S. Houghton Road
1-888-407-9874
Candyman (R) - 5:45, 8:15, 10:45.
Copshop (R) - 10:45, 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 11:15, 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 10, 1:15, 2:30, 4:30, 7:45, 9.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 10:15, 1, 4, 7:15, 10:15.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 11:15, 1:15, 5:45, 9, 11.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 10:15, 12:45, 3:15.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 10:45, 12:30, 2:15, 3:45, 4:35, 5:30, 7, 7:45, 10:30, 11.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Blue Bayou (R) - 11, 4:15.
Dune (PG-13) - 10 p.m.
Prisoners of the Ghostland (NR) - 4:45, 10:15.
Card Counter (R) - 10:45, 1:30, 8.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) - 11:15, 5, 7:15.
Lost Leonardo (PG-13) - 2:15, 7:30.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Copshop (R) - 1:50, 4:35, 7:25.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 11:30, 2:10, 4:50, 6:55, 7:30.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:30, 6:45.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:20, 4:10, 7:05.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:40, 6:50.
Malignant (R) - 7:20 p.m.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 11:55, 2:20, 4:45.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:40, 12:40, 1:40, 2:50, 3:50, 4:55, 6:05, 7.
Card Counter (R) - 12:55, 4:05, 7:15.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Candyman (R) - 4:55, 7:35, 10:15.
Copshop (R) - 10:30, 1:20, 7:10.
Courageous: Legacy (PG-13) - 11:50, 3:20, 6:50, 10:20.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:15, 4:10, 5:30, 7, 8:15, 9:45.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 11:35, 12:40, 2:55, 4, 6:15, 7:20, 9:35, 10:40.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 8:55, 10:30.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 10:30, 12:50, 1:40, 4:05, 7:25, 10:35.
Malignant (R) - 10:55, 1:50, 4:45, 7:40, 10:35.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 10:50, 1:25, 3:55, 6:25.
Queenpins (R) - 11:05, 2, 4:15, 10.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 10:30, 11:15, 11:55, 12:35, 1:45, 2:30, 3:10, 3:50, 5:05, 5:15, 5:45, 6:35, 7:05, 7:45, 8:20, 8:30, 9, 9:50, 10:25.
Card Counter (R) - 4:50, 7:50, 10:45.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) - 10:35, noon, 1:55, 3:15, 5:10, 6:30, 8:25, 9:40.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Candyman (R) - 2:05, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.
Copshop (R) - 1, 4, 7, 8:45.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 11, 11:45, 2:30, 5:30, 8:30.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - 11:30, 2:45, 6, 9:15.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 11, 3:40, 6:30, 9:30.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 11:15, 2:15, 5:15, 8:35.
Malignant (R) - 6:45, 10.
Respect (PG-13) - noon, 3:20.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:30, 1:50, 5, 8:10, 9:45.
Card Counter (R) - 12:15, 3, 5:45.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Apache Junction (R) - 1, 3:20, 5:40, 8, 10:20.
Black Widow (PG-13) - 6:55, 10:05.
Candyman (R) - 12:05, 2:45, 6:25, 9:10.
Copshop (R) - 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:25.
Courageous: Legacy (PG-13) - 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 11:45, 2:15, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) - noon, 12:45, 1:30, 3, 3:45, 6:05, 6:45, 7:30, 9, 9:45.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 2:20, 4:40, 10:15.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 11:30, 2:10, 4:55, 7:40, 10:30.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 1:15, 4:20, 7:15, 10:10.
Love Story (NR) - 6:50, 10.
Malignant (R) - 1:50, 5, 8:40.
Old (PG-13) - 1:45, 4:25, 7:35, 9:55.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 11:40, 12:35, 4:15.
Respect (PG-13) - 11:50 a.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30.
Show Me the Father (PG) - 11:35 a.m.
Spectre (PG-13) - 7 p.m.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:20.
Suicide Squad (R) - 12:50, 3:50.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.