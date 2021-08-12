Friday movies

Friday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30.
Respect (PG-13) - 11:55, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:45, 7:10, 10:20.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 11:50, 2:25, 5, 7:40, 10:20.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 11:20, noon, 1, 2:10, 3, 4, 5:15, 6, 7, 8:15, 9, 10.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 11:20, 12:45, 2:20, 3:50, 5:30, 7, 8:40, 10:10.
Old (PG-13) - 11:25, 2:15, 4:55, 7:35, 10:30.
Respect (PG-13) - 11:20, noon, 2:45, 3:20, 6:45, 10:10.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 1:20, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15.
Stillwater (R) - 9:50 p.m.
Forever Purge (R) - 11:40, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:25.
Green Knight (R) - 6:50 p.m.
Suicide Squad (R) - 11:30, 12:50, 2:40, 4:10, 5:50, 7:20, 9:15, 10:30.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 2, 4:30, 6:45.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 3:30, 4, 6, 6:30.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 1, 3:45, 6:30.
Respect (PG-13) - 1, 4, 7.
Suicide Squad (R) - 1, 3:45, 6:30.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) - 3:05, 6:25, 9:40.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 2:15, 4:55, 7:35, 8:50, 10:15.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 2:45, 3:50, 4:15, 5, 6, 7, 7:25, 8, 9:10, 10:10.
Free Guy 3D (PG-13) - 1:55 p.m.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 2:20, 3:35, 5:30, 6:45, 9, 9:55.
Old (PG-13) - 3:45, 6:55, 9:50.
Respect (PG-13) - 3:50, 5:10, 6:30, 7:10, 7:30.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 3:25, 7:05, 10:05.
Stillwater (R) - 2:30, 6:10, 9:35.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 3:10, 6:20, 9:05.
Green Knight (R) - 2, 5:15, 8:30.
Suicide Squad (R) - 2:05, 2:50, 4:20, 5:20, 6:15, 7:50, 8:40, 9:45.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:10, 3:15, 6:20, 9:25.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 12:25, 1:30, 2:55, 4, 5:25, 6:30, 8, 9.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 11:30, 1:15, 2:15, 4, 5, 6:45, 7:45, 9, 9:30.
Free Guy: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 1:45, 8:15.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30.
Nine Days (R) - 12:10 p.m.
Old (PG-13) - 1:25, 4:05, 6:45, 9:25.
Respect (PG-13) - 11:50, 12:45, 4, 6, 7:15, 9:15.
Snake Eyes (PG-13) - 3:05 p.m.
Stillwater (R) - noon, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30.
Green Knight (R) - 3:05, 6.
Suicide Squad (R) - 11:30, 2:20, 2:50, 5:25, 5:55, 8:30, 9.
Suicide Squad: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 4:55 p.m.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Road
1-888-407-9874
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 11:45, 2:15, 5, 7:35, 10:15, 10:45.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 10, 10:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 4, 4:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 10, 10:30.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 10:15, 11, 1:15, 4:15, 4:50, 7:15, 10:15.
Respect (PG-13) - 10:15, 1:45, 5:15, 8:30.
Stillwater (R) - 11, 2:30, 6, 9:30.
Suicide Squad (R) - 10, 1:15, 4:30, 7:45, 10:45.
Gateway 12
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 2:50, 5:15, 7:35.
Cruella (PG-13) - 2, 4:55, 7:50.
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) - 3:15, 5:30, 7:45.
In the Heights (PG-13) - 3:10, 6:30.
News of the World (PG-13) - 2:20, 5, 7:40.
Nobody (R) - 2:35, 5:05, 7:25.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 2:25, 4:45, 7.
Spirit Untamed (PG) - 3, 5:10, 7:20.
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 2:40, 5:15, 7:50.
Croods: A New Age (PG) - 2:15, 4:35, 6:50.
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 2:30, 5, 7:30.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 2, 4:25, 6:55.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Annette (R) - 3:30, 7.
Eyimofe (NR) - 11, 5.
Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (NR) - 11:15, 4:45, 7:15.
Pulp Fiction (R) - 10 p.m.
Green Knight (R) - noon, 1:45, 8, 10:15.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:20, 3:30, 6:40.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 12:45, 5:10, 8.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:15, 1:45, 3:15, 6:15, 7:35.
Free Guy 3D (PG-13) - 4:40 p.m.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 11:50, 1:25, 3, 4:35, 6:10, 7:45.
Old (PG-13) - 12:50, 7.
Respect (PG-13) - 11:40, 3:05, 6:30, 7:15.
Stillwater (R) - 12:30, 3:50, 7:10.
Green Knight (R) - 3:40 p.m.
Suicide Squad (R) - 11:45, 1:40, 3:10, 4:50, 6:20, 8:05.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:05, 3:25, 6:45, 9:30, 10:05.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 11:30, 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 11:35, 12:10, 12:50, 1:20, 2:35, 3:55, 4:25, 5:35, 6:20, 7, 7:30, 8:35, 10:05, 10:35.
Free Guy 3D (PG-13) - 3:10, 9:25.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:55, 2:30, 4:10, 5:40, 6:35, 7:25, 8:50, 9:45, 10:35.
Old (PG-13) - 11:40, 4:05, 10:15.
Respect (PG-13) - 11:45, 1:15, 3:20, 4:45, 5:45, 6:55, 8:15, 9:20, 10:30.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) - 1, 7:05, 10:20.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) - 1:05, 4:10, 7:15.
Stillwater (R) - 3:40, 7:10.
Green Knight (R) - 12:15, 6:15, 10:30.
Suicide Squad (R) - 11:50, 12:45, 1:55, 3:05, 4, 5:10, 6:25, 7:20, 8:25, 9:40, 10:35.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Black Widow (PG-13) - 11, 2:10, 5:15, 8:25.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 11:45, 2:15, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 11:25, 2:15, 3:25, 5:10, 8:10, 9:20.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 11, 2:55, 6, 9:05.
Old (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45.
Respect (PG-13) - 11:30, 2, 5:30, 8:55.
Stillwater (R) - 11:15, 5:45, 9:15.
Green Knight (R) - 12:20, 2:35, 6:15.
Suicide Squad (R) - noon, 3:10, 6:30, 9:35.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Free Guy (PG-13) - 11, 1:45, 4:35, 7:20, 10:05.
Respect (PG-13) - noon, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.