Friday's rain fails to lift Tucson monsoon to average

Monsoon, 2022

Pedestrians race across a flooded 2nd Street just east of Park Avenue during a sudden rain storm on Wednesday.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Despite storms across Tucson on Friday, the 2022 monsoon still fell short of the average.

The 2022 monsoon, which started on June 15, officially ended on Sept. 30 with Tucson receiving a total of 4.94 inches of rain. The Tucson International Airport, where the National Weather Service houses its official records, received 0.27 inches of rain on the season’s last day.

The average amount of rain seen during this time period is 5.69 inches, the NWS said.

While the airport saw a below average monsoon, other areas in Pima County saw a wetter season, the NWS said. Western Pima County saw an above average season while some areas in Eastern Pima County saw a normal amount of rainfall.

Even though this monsoon didn’t measure up to last year’s record-breaking season, it is not as bad other below average years. The NWS said the top 10 driest monsoons are all below 2.79 inches of rain.

Tucson should still expect to see some thunderstorm activity this weekend and into next week. From Saturday to Wednesday, Tucson is predicted to have slight chances of showers and thunderstorms, the NWS said.

For the next three months, Tucson is predicted to be drier and warmer that normal. For October, November and December, Tucson will likely see slightly below precipitation and above average temperatures, the NWS said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com

