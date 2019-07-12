Friends of PACC, the Pima Animal Care Center's nonprofit partner, recently received a $330,000 grant that will support three national fellows to come to PACC.
The Executive Leader Fellowship grant was awarded by Maddie's Fund, a nonprofit founded in 1994 to support animal shelters across the country. The organization received about 150 applications for the grant, a PACC press release says.
The fellowship is an "intensive professional opportunity for individuals committed to developing and strengthening their knowledge and skill sets in animal sheltering management and leadership," the release says.
The fellows will take on leadership roles at the shelter to provide additional support for key programs at PACC. Their first day at PACC is July 29.
The fellows are Erin Olsen from the Best Friends Animal Society in Utah, Emma Davenport from the Humane Society in Minnesota and Monica Dangler from Austin Pets Alive! in Texas.
"We are so excited to welcome three executive fellows to help us fulfill the shelter’s mission while learning to be leaders in animal welfare," PACC Director Kristen Hassen-Auerbach said in the release. "These fellows will help PACC in a multitude of ways while at the same time, developing as future leaders in the animal welfare movement, all thanks to Maddie."
"We are delighted with the addition of PACC to our Maddie’s Executive Leader Fellowship program," Lisa Ward, director of education at Maddie’s Fund, said in the release. "PACC is a large government shelter with great leadership and after this year-long fellowship, the Fellows will be well positioned to take on senior management positions and lead our nation in animal welfare."
Maddie's Fund previously awarded PACC with a 3-year grant in support of the shelter's foster program, PACC said. In the program's first year, more than 5,000 pets were sent to foster homes.