From art to skincare to home decor: Browse this Tucson plaza for holiday gifts

For Konecky, one of the most rewarding things that has come out of the business is the community of fiber artists who visit the shop. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Grandma’s Spinning Wheel was home to meetings of dozens of artists dabbling in their craft alongside one another.

“It’s Grandma’s community that has been so important to us,” she says. “Many of our people who belong to these groups are older ladies — some widows — all looking for a place they literally can meet their new best friend.”

Also in La Plaza Shoppes is the Sewing Room — a dealership that sells and fixes Bernina sewing machines — and the Quilt Basket, which is packed with all of the fabric of your dreams.

At the age of 9 or 10, Lena Tsuruda’s mom taught her to sew. She went on to work at the Quilt Basket for 10 years before purchasing the store and later opening the Sewing Room next door.

“Up until COVID, we did a lot of classes,” she says. “I love teaching. You see a spark — something in their eyes — once they catch on. And they become hooked just like I did.”

Although the shop has hosted a few Zoom classes, Tsuruda hopes to restart small, traditional classes in 2021.

For the art enthusiast