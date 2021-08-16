Fry's store manager in Tucson wins $1 million vaccine prize

Christina Rocha, Reyes’ wife, was there by his side when the news was announced. However, due to careful planning by Kroger Co. corporate affairs manager Pam Giannonatti, she too was stunned by the news.

“Pam from corporate called me and said, since Rey does a lot with the community, especially with the rodeo committee, we want to surprise him with the committee award, and we want to keep this secretive, but we want you to be there,” Christina Rocha said, sporting a pair of cowgirl boots.

When the announcement actually happened, in the produce section of the store, Rey was shaking according to Christina.

“I'm like, ‘Just listen and see what happens,’” she said. “Because, I was still like, ‘What's going on?’ And, that's when Monica announced it and he just went down and I'm rubbing his back and I'm crying.”

Neither had expected to win anything, Christina said. And if they did, they expected to win free groceries for the year, another prize Kroger handed out as part of the initiative.

And while Christina, like Rey, was non-commital about any exact celebration plans, she said there was a significant event marked on their family calendar.

“It's my birthday next week,” she said with a smile. “And we both took the time off, so who knows?”

