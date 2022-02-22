Funding proposal to help Arizona cities deal with homelessness comes with strings

Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, seemed ready to take on the legal system.

He acknowledged that the 9th Circuit ruling is binding on Arizona and other Western states. But Gowan said there has yet to be a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on the issue.

That's not exactly true: The justices refused to consider a bid by Boise to revisit the issue, leaving the 9th Circuit decision in place.

Wednesday's committee vote followed a parade of witnesses, including residents or owners of businesses in areas where the homeless have taken up residence on streets.

"There are days when I can't access my business,'' complained Angela Ojile, who said efforts to sell or lease her property in Phoenix are stymied by the situation.

Ojile said she welcomes a comprehensive approach. "We feel like it's been Band-Aided so far,'' she said.

Caroline Lobo, who lives in the Sunnyslope area of Phoenix, said "kids can't walk to school because they come across needles and feces on the street."