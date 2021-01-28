Funding, staffing questions loom for planned vaccine site in Tucson

Pima County is planning to use the Rillito Racetrack as its largest site for dispensing COVID-19 vaccination shots but there’s not a starting date as the county waits to hear how much help it can expect from the state.

The location, at 4502 N. First Ave., will be a drive-thru that could provide 5,000 vaccinations per day as a 24-hour site, like the one the state currently runs in Glendale. That location is operated with the help of hundreds of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona volunteers as well as staffing from the state’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

A second state-operated site is scheduled to open Monday, Feb. 1 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, although it will not be open 24-hours per day.

Some residents from Pima and other southern Arizona counties have traveled to the state site rather than wait for an appointment where they live. And several people have emailed the Arizona Daily Star asking why Pima County, with the second largest population in the state, doesn’t have a 24-hour site here.

It’s something the county hopes to do now, if it can get enough vaccine allocated for it, and enough volunteers and workers to staff it.

“This location is ideally suited for a six-lane, drive-thru vaccination facility with ample parking and long approach and departure driveways,” County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry wrote in a recent letter to Arizona’s Department of Health Services director, Cara Christ. “We estimate this site could provide as many as 5,000 vaccinations per day if operated 24/7.”