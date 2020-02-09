Fundraiser aims to help Tucson's mini mariachis become the total package

A clutter of sound turns into polished music as the Roskruge mariachi group goes from tuning up to practicing their set. Rehearsing in the K-8 bilingual school, these kids are serious musicians, continuing a tradition that is woven into the fabric of Tucson’s culture.

While many of the kids grew up with mariachi in their homes, others are creating a new tradition. They’re learning the instruments that characterize the music — the guitarrón, vihuela, trumpets, violin, the traditional singing and more.

But there is one part of the children’s performance that is incomplete: They don’t have the matching traditional garb.

Mariachi Los Pumas de Roskruge is looking to raise $12,000 through a GoFundMe for matching trajes de charro for an upcoming international competition.

The Tucson International Mariachi Conference, in April, is three days of workshops that ends with a competition where Roskruge has the opportunity to win prizes that would enhance their music program.

Outside the open door to the boisterous rehearsal, Yvette Martinez bounces her youngest child on her knee. Her 14-year-old, Christopher Santa Cruz, is playing trumpet with the group while Martinez’s other two young children rally around her in the hallway.