Fundraisers honors Tucson educators, community leaders and youth

The Metropolitan Education Commission is honoring Tucson teachers, community leaders, educators and youth as part of its annual Crystal Apple Awards. 

Award recipients include: Fred and Ann Boice for the Lifetime Achievement Award; Margaret Chaney and former-state Sen. Steve Farley for the Dr. June Webb-Vignery Education Advocate Award; Benjamin Collinsworth and Nate Rios for the Teacher Award; AGM Container Controls and Nova Home Loans for the Corporate Award; Danielle Khambholja and Aaryn Townsend for the Counselor Award; and Azariyah Gulley and Irlando Reyes for the Youth Award.

The fundraising event will be held virtually Saturday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $80 per ticket. Register for the event at bit.ly/MECCAA21 by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 30.

Funds benefit the Metropolitan Education Commission, which advocates for a quality and affordable education from preschool to post-secondary for all residents of the City of Tucson and Pima County.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

