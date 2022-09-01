Funeral Mass being celebrated for Pima County constable killed during eviction

Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday morning at St. Augustine Cathedral downtown for the funeral Mass of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay.

Martinez-Garibay 43, and two others were shot and killed a week ago while she was attempting to evict a man from his north-side apartment. The suspect is believed to have taken his own life after the shooting, Tucson police have said.

A procession carrying Martinez-Garibay's casket was led by her daughter Ryane Martinez-Garibay to the cathedral. Pallbearers wearing white shirts carried the casket through the front doors of the cathedral as law enforcement officers lined up on each side of the entryway.

The Mass was being celebrated by Bishop Edward Weisenburger, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson. Mariachi music filled the cavernous cathedral as the Mass proceeded this morning.