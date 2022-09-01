Funeral Mass celebrated for Pima County constable killed during eviction

Ryane Martinez-Garibay, daughter of slain Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, clutches the American flag as the casket bearing the body of her mother is brought past an honor guard into the funeral mass at St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson on Thursday.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Photos of slain Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and her husband and daughter are displayed during a funeral mass at St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson.
Mamta Popat Arizona Daily Star
Pall bearers carry the casket containing the body of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay into St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson.
Mamta Popat Arizona Daily Star
Bishop Edward Weisenburger presides over a funeral mass for slain Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay at St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson.
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday morning at St. Augustine Cathedral downtown for the funeral Mass of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay.
Martinez-Garibay 43, and two others were shot and killed a week ago while she was attempting to evict a man from his north-side apartment. The suspect is believed to have taken his own life after the shooting, Tucson police have said.
A procession carrying Martinez-Garibay's casket was led by her daughter Ryane Martinez-Garibay to the cathedral. Pallbearers wearing white shirts carried the casket through the front doors of the cathedral as law enforcement officers lined up on each side of the entryway.
The Mass was being celebrated by Bishop Edward Weisenburger, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson. Mariachi music filled the cavernous cathedral as the Mass proceeded this morning.
For Star subscribers: The outrageous killing of a constable in Tucson Thursday showed another reason why electing these court officers no longer makes sense. The Arizona Legislature should do away with this relic.
Ryane Martinez-Garibay, daughter of slain Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, clutches the American flag as the casket bearing the body of her mother is brought past an honor guard into the funeral mass at St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson on Thursday.