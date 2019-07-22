The parents of 6-year-old girl who died while attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border through Arizona say her body will be flown to New York for a funeral.
A civil-rights group working with the family of Gurupreet Kaur says the girl’s dad has been living in New York for several years and has a pending asylum claim.
Border agents encountered the girl hours after they say two women from India surrendered and told them they’d separated from a woman traveling with two children, officials have said.
The women were found west of Lukeville, a border town about 150 miles southwest of Tucson.
The girl from India was traveling with her mother, 27, who has since been released from immigration custody and is in New York.
Authorities initially said Gurupreet was 7, but Pima County Medical Examiner Dr. Gregory Hess said she was just shy of that. Hess said she died of hyperthermia, heat stroke and exhaustion.
Border Patrol agents found her on June 12.
A growing number of Indian nationals is arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, many seeking asylum.