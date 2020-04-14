Funeral restrictions in COVID-19 era add to families' grief

Monte Davila’s children had pictured his funeral as a love fest, with hugs and kisses and a crowd of hundreds on hand to celebrate the life of a colorful Tucson original.

Instead, Davila, the owner of a downtown liquor store across from Tucson police headquarters – a man who once made headlines for tackling an armed robber and holding him down until officers arrived – was eulogized in a near-empty church.

An hour later he was buried with 10 people at his graveside, the maximum allowed in the era of COVID-19.

Social distancing rules have compounded the grief of Tucsonans whose loved ones passed away over the past month or so, whether they died from the virus or other causes.

Funerals are difficult in the best of times. Now, “it’s even worse,” said April Seybert, general manager of the city’s oldest funeral home, Carillo’s Tucson Mortuary, 204 S. Stone Ave.

People with large families, especially, face not just the pain of loss but the angst of having to choose which 10 loved ones can attend the funeral in person.

“For some families 10 people doesn’t even cover the immediate family,” said Seybert, who handled the Davila funeral.

Steff Koeneman, spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of Tucson, said she sympathizes with affected families, but the diocese must follow protocols to protect public health.

“It’s a hardship, no doubt about it,” Koeneman said. “But you’ve got to keep burying the dead.”

Cathy Fiorelli, general manager of Evergreen Mortuary & Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Road, said it pains her to have to share such news with bereaved families. “You can hear the disappointment in their voices,” she said.