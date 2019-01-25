Federal employees affected by the government shutdown will have a chance to pick up free diapers and feminine hygiene products today.
Thanks to the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, federal employees can visit the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 9300 S. Wilmot Rd., to pick up some supplies.
The event runs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. or while supplies last on Jan. 25.
"These families are under a lot of strain and we want to help them through this crisis," the Diaper Bank's Executive Director Dan Moxley said in a press release.
Additionally, Long Realty will also be hosting a diaper drive to help furloughed federal employees. Donations will be accepted through Feb. 15 at a Long Realty location, 4051 E. Sunrise Dr.
Also, Cody's Friends Charity is offering free pet food to furloughed federal employees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, tomorrow, Jan. 26.
The pet food is being donated by GreaterGood.Org and Chewy.com and can be found at Cody's Friends Charity, 4702 N. Flowing Wells Road or at the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 22nd Street.
Below are 21 more deals for furloughed employees:
Blue Willow
Federal employees can get a free 2 Egg Breakfast with coffee at Blue Willow, 2616 N. Campbell Avenue.
Alternatively, you can order a cinnamon roll pancake with coffee, also on the house. All you have to do is show your federal ID.
Coffee Times
Coffee Times Drive-Thru, 3401 E. Speedway, is offering free 16-ounce coffees to federal employees.
Diablo Burger
Diablo Burger, 312 E. Congress St., is offering 50 percent off draft beer and wine for all federal employees with a valid government ID.
Get Air
Federal employees and three of their immediate family members can visit Get Air for an hour of free jumps every Wednesday and Thursday.
Socks are not included. A government ID is required.
Find Get Air at 330 S. Toole Avenue.
Ghini's French Caffe
Until the shutdown ends, Ghini's French Caffe will be offering a bowl of homemade vegetable soup or the soup of the day to federal employees. All you have to do is show your government ID.
Find Ghini's at 1803 E. Prince Road.
Good Oak
Federal employees who show a government ID can get 50 percent off draft beer and wine at the Good Oak, 316 E. Congress St.
Hermosa Coffee Roasters
Hermosa Coffee Roasters, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, is offering free drip coffee to folks who show their federal ID or badge.
Hotel McCoy
Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road, will serve free breakfast to federal employees and their immediate families until the shutdown ends.
Breakfast is served from 6 to 10 a.m. All you have to do is show your federal ID.
Jackie's Food Court
Jackie's Food Court is offering free meals to federal employees. Visit the food truck's Facebook page to see where they'll be next.
Old Bisbee Ghost Tours
Based on availability, federal employees will be able to receive free tickets to the Old Bisbee Ghost Tours.
Folks can call 432-3308 after 5 p.m. on the day you're hoping to take a tour and the company will check their availability.
Tours are available at 7 p.m. daily. Make sure to bring your government ID.
Pastiche Modern Eatery
Show your government ID at Pastiche, 3025 N. Campbell Avenue, and get a free Pastiche Burger or baked Mac n' Cheese and a non-alcoholic drink on the house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct., is offering free daytime admission to federal employees and up to three guests. A government ID is required.
Rocco's Little Chicago
Rocco's, 2707 E. Broadway, is offering free small thin cheese pizzas to furloughed federal employees.
Saffron Indian Bistro
Saffron Indian Bistro, 7607 N. Oracle Road, is offering their lunch buffet for free to federal employees. All you have to do is show your ID to your server.
The buffet is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Sentinel Peak Brewing Company
Federal employees who stop by Sentinel Peak Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road, will get their first pint of beer — flagship beers only — for a penny. Just show your government ID.
The Parish
For the entirety of the shutdown, The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road, will be serving free Guedry's Gumbo and hush puppies to federal employees.
All you have to do is show your government ID.
Tucson Botanical Gardens
Until Feb. 13, the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, is offering free admission to federal employees from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The deal is also good for one guest.
A government ID is required.
Unscrewed Theater
Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway, is offering federal employees free admission to any of their shows. All you have to do is show your federal ID at the box office.
Urban Pita
Federal employees who dine at Urban Pita, 345 E. Congress St., will get 50 percent off their meal — just show your federal ID.
Za'atar
Za'atar, 2310 N. Country Club Road, is offering free meals to federal employees. "We thank you for your services," the restaurant said on Facebook.
Zinman's Food Shop
Zinman's Food Shop posted on their Facebook page on Monday that they are serving free meals to federal employees during the shutdown.
Zinman's can be found at 111 W. 4th Street.