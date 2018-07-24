You are the owner of this article.
Gaining steam while learning STEM

Liliana Romero, 10, receives a push from Cathy Saldate to get her go-kart moving again at Robert S. Richardson Elementary School. Over the past four weeks, Flowing Wells Extension Program students worked in teams to build the go-karts and then had the opportunity to race them Tuesday. Over the 10-week summer course, the program has activities that include STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) elements. The go-karts were made out of donated materials.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Flowing Wells School District partnered with Flowing Wells Extension Programs to provide summer enrichment classes. Students created go-karts as their final project this summer.

The materials in the kits to build the karts were donated including the helmets. Over the past four weeks, the students worked in teams to build the go-karts and then had the opportunity to race them. Over the 10-week summer course the Flowing Wells Extension Program tries to have activities that include STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) elements.

Lucia Agnetti, 10, far left, leads the pack in the go-kart race at Robert S. Richardson Elementary School, 6901 N. Camino De La Tierra, on July 24, 2018. The materials in the kits to build the karts were donated including the helmets. 
Over the four weeks, students in the Flowing Wells Extension Program made their go-karts from kits and sketched out ideas for team names and other design elements in their notebooks at Robert S. Richardson Elementary School, 6901 N. Camino De La Tierra, on July 24, 2018. 
Students in the Flowing Wells Extension Program sit in the go-karts they built from kits at Robert S. Richardson Elementary School, 6901 N. Camino De La Tierra, on July 24, 2018. 
Miranda Montenegro, 12, middle, is all smiles as she races her go-kart down the course at Robert S. Richardson Elementary School, 6901 N. Camino De La Tierra, on July 24, 2018. 
Riley Ramirez, 11, sails past the start line in his go-kart at Robert S. Richardson Elementary School, 6901 N. Camino De La Tierra, on July 24, 2018. 
