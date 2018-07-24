Breaking
Gaining steam while learning STEM
- By Photo Desk
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Flowing Wells School District partnered with Flowing Wells Extension Programs to provide summer enrichment classes. Students created go-karts as their final project this summer.
The materials in the kits to build the karts were donated including the helmets. Over the past four weeks, the students worked in teams to build the go-karts and then had the opportunity to race them. Over the 10-week summer course the Flowing Wells Extension Program tries to have activities that include STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) elements.
