After a resident in the SaddleBrooke area caught a photo of a mountain lion on Saturday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is using the sighting as a teachable moment for locals.
The mountain lion has been spotted in the area three times over the last eight days, Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart says, adding that the mountain lion hasn’t approached or hurt anyone.
Hart says mountain lion sightings are common in the area and the number of sightings hasn’t increased. However, it’s rare for Game and Fish to receive photographic evidence of the sightings.
Officials decided to take advantage of the photos and use them to teach Tucsonans what to do in the event they see a mountain lion.
Game and Fish recommends standing tall, maintaining eye contact, waving your arms and yelling.
23 photos of wildlife babies in Southern Arizona:
Mom with her 3 owlets
Great horned owl in midtown with her 3 baby owlets
By Kathy Krucker
Baby quail
Baby quail on rock in front yard
By BARBARA HAAS
Fledgling hawk
First time out of the nest and that water looked really good!
By John Petersen
Cardinal Father and Son
Dad teaching his son the ways of the world
By Annie Oliver
Juvenile Cardinal
Learning the ways of the desert mornings
By Annie Oliver
Quail Chicks
One week old quail chicks run with their mother at amazing speed even in 100+ Tucson temperatures.
By Scott Young
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Linda Wallace-Gray took this photo this spring at her home in the Tucson Mountains. "This female javelina had twins although only one is in this picture. If you look closely this baby was just born as it still has its cord. ÊShe is a very attentive and caring mother. ÊThe herd comes by regularly and are very fun to watch." Submitted by Linda Wallace-Gray.
Linda Wallace-Gray
Mama and baby
A female Bobcat and her cub rested in the shade of a shrub for an hour or so, in a patio yard in Green Valley, AZ
By Wayne Burk
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Carrie Robin took this photo Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Carrie Robin
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Wildlife Babies
By Robert Patterson
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Bobcat kitten on the wall
By ROB BOONE
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Bobcat kittens in a tree
By ROB BOONE
Southern Arizona snakes
A tiny baby snake the size of a quarter
By Sven olson
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Mom and Baby Mourning Dove
By Robert Patterson
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Bobcat kitten in a tree
By ROB BOONE
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Bobcat kitten on the ground
By ROB BOONE
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Mom cardinal feeding her baby
By Kathy Krucker
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Came home from a short trip to find this mama raising her family in our courtyard right outside front door! She had triplets but one of the babies got stuck in our gate and died. She was fiercely protective of her remaining two and put them in the tree every morning as she hunted. They spent the heat of the day sleeping and playing in the cool, right at our front door!
By Marja Walker
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Bobcat kitten napping on our porch
By J Kenneth Hester
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Baby Javelina with mom
By Mark Wolfson
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
This is one of 14 quail that I rescued after opening my front door and seeing a bobcat, on our front patio, eating the mother who sat on her eggs for weeks...that night I came home and 9 were hatched. I fed them then took them and the remaining eggs to the wildlife sanctuary...with one hatching in the car on the way!!! Just thought it was cute!!! and this baby is not even 24 hours old!!!! look how big already!!!
Dee Dee McCabe, of Oro Valley
Southern Arizona Wildlife Babies
Baby bunny taking refuge behind flower pot.
By Huguette Orendi
Quail Egg Nest
Surprise...this Geranium is now home to a Quail family-to-be
By Annie Oliver
