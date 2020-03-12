Game officials: Coyote bites Oro Valley man's leg

An coyote bit an Oro Valley man in the leg Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The resident of Sun City was in his garage on his back working on a bike or motorcycle when the coyote bit him, said Mark Hart, spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The department is looking for a coyote with a hairless tail, likely caused by mange, a skin disease caused by parasitic mites, Hart said.

The victim is in the Oro Valley Hospital being treated for rabies as a precaution, Hart said.

The department is asking anyone who sees the coyote to call 623-236-7201.

This is the third coyote incident in the Tucson area since February 13.

On Feb. 13, a coyote bit a 77-year-old man on his backyard porch. Later that day, a coyote leaped on an elderly woman protecting her dog at Arroyo Chico Park in midtown Tucson.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.