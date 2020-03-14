Game officials: Coyote put down after biting Oro Valley man's leg

A coyote that bit an Oro Valley man in the leg Thursday afternoon has been found and put down, officials said.

The resident of Sun City was in his garage on his back working on a bike or motorcycle when the coyote bit him, said Mark Hart, spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The coyote was found late Friday and killed by Oro Valley police, the department said. The coyote's remains will be rabies tested.

The victim was sent to Oro Valley Hospital to be treated for rabies as a precaution, Hart said.

This is the third coyote incident in the Tucson area since Feb. 13.

On Feb. 13, a coyote bit a 77-year-old man on his backyard porch in SaddleBrooke north of Tucson. Later that day, a coyote leaped on a woman protecting her dog at Arroyo Chico Park in midtown Tucson.

