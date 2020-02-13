Game officials: Man bit by coyote in Saddlebrooke

A coyote bit a 77-year-old man on the leg while he was standing on a back porch Wednesday afternoon at Saddlebrooke, north of Oro Valley, officials said.

The bite was superficial but broke the skin, said Mark Hart, spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The man is being treated for rabies as a precaution at Oro Valley Hospital, Hart said.

“Once symptoms onset it’s almost always fatal,” Hart said. “That’s why we advise if you’ve been bit by a wild animal go get the rabies treatment as a precaution.”

Game and Fish officials suspect someone in the area is feeding wildlife though they don’t suspect the man who was bit was feeding the coyote, Hart said.

“Saddlebrooke isn’t exactly a great coyote habitat,” Hart said. “Most coyotes don’t get that close to humans, so there’s something attracting it there and keeping it there and making it comfortable enough around humans to approach one and bite them.”

Game officials are not actively looking for the coyote, Hart said. If they found a coyote in the area, it would be hard to tell whether it’s the same one that bit the man.

“It was pretty brazen on the coyote’s part,” Hart said. “It showed familiarity with humans.”