GAP Ministries and Miracle Center join forces to help those in adverse situations

For more than 20 years, GAP Ministries and Miracle Center have served children and adults broken through adverse situations, by their own poor choices, or by those made by people who should have loved and cared for them.
Addiction and poverty are the two primary indicators of abuse and neglect and the reason for which, most often, children enter foster care. GAP and Miracle Center always worked closely together as organizations, sharing resources and sometimes cross-over with the same families. Many women in the recovery program at Miracle Center were either foster children themselves or had children in the system.
“Broken children become broken adults. We have to disrupt cycles of abuse, neglect, addiction, poverty if we want to change our community,” said Greg Ayers, founder and president of GAP Ministries
Miracle Center joined the GAP family while keeping its own 501(c)(3) status just over a year ago as a natural evolution of that relationship so it could better serve the women in their recovery program. Since joining forces, both organizations have been able to mutually benefit, multiplying their impact to serve more children, women and families in need.
Donors have the opportunity to give through the Arizona tax credit to both organizations. GAP is a registered qualified foster care organization and Miracle Center is a registered qualified charitable organization. This means donors can give up to $1,800, $900 if filing single. All donations will be used to support the mission of GAP and Miracle Center to bring healing and hope to our community, and begin ending generational cycles.
Miracle Center provides help for women who are struggling with substance addiction, or who are escaping an abusive relationship. Its 18-month program gives women resources needed to reclaim what was lost.
In addition to counseling, 12 Step, and mentoring programs, Miracle Center offers job skills training through its Treasures & More Resale Store, all while providing a safe place to live, learn, and grow.
GAP Ministries brings help to children, healing to families and hope to our community. GAP’s foster care programs include: loving homes for over 100 children and teens every night, reunification services for families in crisis, foster care licensing, and trauma-informed care certification for parents, coaches and teachers. Programs like the Community Impact Warehouse address poverty and lack of access to food, clothing, hygiene items and other necessities.
Job training programs through GAP provide sustainable futures in living-wage careers in the culinary and auto-tech industry.
Double your financial impact by giving your foster care tax credit to GAP, and your charitable tax credit to Miracle Center. Find out more at gaptaxcredit.com