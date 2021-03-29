GAP Ministries and Miracle Center join forces to help those in adverse situations

For more than 20 years, GAP Ministries and Miracle Center have served children and adults broken through adverse situations, by their own poor choices, or by those made by people who should have loved and cared for them.

Addiction and poverty are the two primary indicators of abuse and neglect and the reason for which, most often, children enter foster care. GAP and Miracle Center always worked closely together as organizations, sharing resources and sometimes cross-over with the same families. Many women in the recovery program at Miracle Center were either foster children themselves or had children in the system.

“Broken children become broken adults. We have to disrupt cycles of abuse, neglect, addiction, poverty if we want to change our community,” said Greg Ayers, founder and president of GAP Ministries

Miracle Center joined the GAP family while keeping its own 501(c)(3) status just over a year ago as a natural evolution of that relationship so it could better serve the women in their recovery program. Since joining forces, both organizations have been able to mutually benefit, multiplying their impact to serve more children, women and families in need.