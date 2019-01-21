GAP Ministries recently celebrated the grand reopening of its newly redesigned community warehouse.
The 40,000-square-foot warehouse is stocked with hygiene items, paper goods, small appliances, building supplies and other nonfood items that are available to other nonprofits in the area through a partnership with GAP Ministries.
GAP Ministries was awarded the 2018 Arizona Diamondbacks’ Grand Slam Award of $100,000 to completely overhaul the facility and make it a resource that other nonprofits can benefit from.
The goods and products available to other nonprofits in partnership with GAP Ministries at the warehouse are provided primarily through Good360, a nonprofit based in Alexandria, Virginia.
For more information about the facility go to tucsoncommunitywarehouse.com