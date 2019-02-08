South Prudence Road is currently restricted between East Calle La Vega and East Calle Arturo, officials say.
Crews with Tucson Fire and Southwest Gas are currently working to repair a struck gas line, officials said on Twitter. Tucson police are also on scene.
Officials responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. Prudence was originally closed between East 22nd Street and East Broadway for about an hour and a half. The break was secured shortly after 3 p.m.
It's unknown when the area will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area.
. @RedCross is working with the @cityoftucson to set up an emergency shelter at Udall Center for those affected by the gas line break. @PaulTucson https://t.co/sAsiME3pNS— Tucson Parks and Rec (@TucsonParksRec) February 8, 2019
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) February 8, 2019
Prudence Rd is shut down between 22nd St & Broadway Blvd while @SWGas attempts to repair a broken gas line. Tucson Fire and Tucson Police are on scene as well. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/b424CrPjOu
135p: TFD crews are responding to a gas line that was struck near Broadway & Prudence. Crews are on-scene; watch for any #TucsonFire & @SWGas personnel in the area. #StaySafeTucson— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) February 8, 2019
Gas line break scene on Prudence. #StaySafeTucson pic.twitter.com/lqexvs6tAk— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) February 8, 2019