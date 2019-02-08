Tucson Police Department

South Prudence Road is currently restricted between East Calle La Vega and East Calle Arturo, officials say.

Crews with Tucson Fire and Southwest Gas are currently working to repair a struck gas line, officials said on Twitter. Tucson police are also on scene. 

Officials responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. Prudence was originally closed between East 22nd Street and East Broadway for about an hour and a half. The break was secured shortly after 3 p.m.

It's unknown when the area will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott