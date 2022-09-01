 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gas promo at Tucson Circle K stores means long lines

  • Updated

Customers fuel up at the Circle K gas station on the northwest corner of East Speedway Boulevard and North Park Avenue on Oct. 27, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Circle K gas stations in Tucson and across the U.S. are offering 40 cents off each gallon of fuel purchased between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.

More than 3,600 Circle K locations are participating in the "Circle K Fuel Day" sale throughout the country to kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend, the company announced Wednesday.

The sale could lead to long lines at the pump, but according to a statement released by Circle K, anyone who is in line before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off per gallon deal. 

Customers can find nearby Circle K stations using the store locator on the company's website.

RELATED: Find and compare Tucson gas prices

Lowest Gas Prices in Tucson

