Gas promo at Tucson Circle K stores means long lines

Circle K gas stations in Tucson and across the U.S. are offering 40 cents off each gallon of fuel purchased between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.

More than 3,600 Circle K locations are participating in the "Circle K Fuel Day" sale throughout the country to kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend, the company announced Wednesday.

Unlock fuel savings when you join us for Circle K Fuel Day! ⛽ ⛽ ⛽ Fill up with Circle K fuel on September 1 between 4-7 pm to save 40¢ per gallon! 🥳 #CircleK #CKFuelDay * Up to 40¢/gallon in certain states in accordance with applicable law. pic.twitter.com/7amdDzl5mf — Circle K Stores (@CircleKStores) August 31, 2022

The sale could lead to long lines at the pump, but according to a statement released by Circle K, anyone who is in line before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off per gallon deal.

Customers can find nearby Circle K stations using the store locator on the company's website.

