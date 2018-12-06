Gates Pass Road is re-opened after a morning closure to remove a car that went off the road earlier this week, according to sheriff's officials.
The vehicle went off the mountain just west of the viewing area on Monday, Dec. 3 at about noon. The driver was alert but was transported to a hospital after the accident, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman James Allerton.
The scenic route west of Tucson, which merges with West Speedway Boulevard, was closed from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to remove the vehicle.
Motorists should take an alternate route.