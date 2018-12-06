Pima County Sheriff's Department

Gates Pass Road is re-opened after a morning closure to remove a car that went off the road earlier this week, according to sheriff's officials.

The vehicle went off the mountain just west of the viewing area on Monday, Dec. 3 at about noon. The driver was alert but was transported to a hospital after the accident, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman James Allerton.

The scenic route west of Tucson, which merges with West Speedway Boulevard, was closed from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to remove the vehicle.

Motorists should take an alternate route.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara