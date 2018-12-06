Gates Pass Road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. today to remove a car that went off the road earlier this week, according to sheriff's officials.
The vehicle went off the mountain just west of the viewing area on Monday, Dec. 3 at about noon. The driver was alert, but was transported to a hospital after the accident, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman James Allerton.
The scenic route west of Tucson, which merges with West Speedway Boulevard, will be closed for three to four hours to remove the truck.
Motorists should take an alternate route.