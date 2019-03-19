For all you ice cream lovers out there, we've got some good news.
In celebration of the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is hosting its annual Free Cone Day tomorrow, March 20.
Folks can get a small vanilla cone for free at participating locations.
The deal lasts all day. Make sure to call your closest location to see if they're participating.
Need more options to cure your ice cream fix? Here are 4 local shops:
Cashew Cow
16 S. Eastbourne Ave., 326-8558, cashewcow.com
For those who can’t enjoy the dairy-filled treat that is ice cream, Cashew Cow is the place you want to be. And for those who want something vegan-friendly, Cashew Cow is the place you also want to be.
The ice cream is cashew-based, and dairy free. It’s made from scratch and comes together when cashews are soaked in water and blended with sugar and ingredients such as vanilla. The mixture is eventually frozen and turned into an ice cream texture.
It may not be made with dairy, but it sure tastes like ice cream to me.
Other fun flavors are also added to the mixture. Some of the customer favorites at Cashew Cow are Kahlua Almond Fudge, Mango Tamarind and Maple Walnut. Owner Jennifer Newman says her favorites are Lemon Poppy Seed and Banana Chocolate Chip.
Newman, who has a background in nutrition, started Cashew Cow in 2014.
“For me, it was about finding a healthier version of ice cream,” she says, adding that making the cashew-based ice cream is certainly a process, though “a lot of love goes into it.”
And if you’re longing for more than just a scoop, Newman also makes ice cream cakes. They’re made to order with whichever ice cream flavor your heart desires. Perfect for a summer party.
Hub Ice Cream Factory
245 E. Congress St., 622-0255, hubicecream.com
When the restaurant portion of Hub started serving ice cream, the staff noticed such a high demand that they decided to open a separate shop for just the cold stuff.
The restaurant still serves select flavors of ice cream, but the real party happens across the street at Hub Ice Cream Factory, where 24 flavors are offered — out of 300 rotating ones.
“My favorite part about making ice cream is that first spoonful of quality control straight out of the machine,” Executive Pastry Chef Dominique Stoller said in an email. “It is like a fluffy, creamy, sweet cloud of velvety goodness that melts all over your tongue.”
Stoller started at Hub a little over two years ago. She calls it her dream job.
“I think that when things are made fresh and from scratch, you get higher quality. People can taste the love,” she says.
As for flavors, Stoller says her favorites are S’mores, Orange Dream, and Queen Bee — a vanilla base with honeycomb toffee and dark chocolate.
Beyond scoops of ice cream, Hub offers floats, ice cream cookie sandwiches, choco-tacos and popsicles.
Pistacchio Gelato Naturale Italiano
Inside Tucson Mall at 4500 N. Oracle Rd., 528-6202, pistacchiogelato.com
Okay, so maybe this story isn’t just about ice cream. You can’t forget about Italy’s favorite — gelato.
According to Pistacchio Gelato’s website (formerly known as Allegro-Gelato Naturale Italiano), gelato is a lot different than ice cream. The gelato at Pistacchio contains less than half the milk fat than ice cream. Gelato is also denser, which provides a creamier texture. It’s also served warmer than ice cream because it’s not as frozen, thus “enhancing its flavor as it melts in your mouth,” the website says.
“It seemed to us that Tucson was a great location because it’s warm, and there were not too many gelato stores,” CEO and Executive Manager Pietro Rapella, who is from Italy, said in an email. He added that his gelato uses “fresh and natural ingredients supporting the local farmers and small businesses like us.”
Pistacchio serves up many classic flavors, but Rapella says his favorite is Stracciatella, which he says is the Italian version of chocolate chip. The shop also offers natural fruit sorbets.
The Screamery
50 S. Houghton Rd. (721-5299); 2545 E. Speedway Blvd. (777-3080); 250 E. Congress St. (207-7486); 5920 W. Arizona Pavilions Dr. (328-8145), thescreamery.com
The Screamery started in 2014 and has since blossomed into four locations across Tucson and one in Phoenix.
Linda and Kenny Sarnoski started The Screamery after trying a new diet, which consisted of only consuming natural and simple ingredients. At the time, they couldn’t find any all-natural ice cream choices. So, they made it themselves.
The ice cream is made with milk from grass-fed cows, cream, sugar, eggs and whatever flavor they’re currently playing with. It’s then pasteurized, sits for 24 hours, churned, and placed in a hardening cabinet to freeze for another 24 hours.
And despite four locations in Tucson and a fifth one two hours away, the ice cream is made the same for every spot.
“I still love our ice cream,” Linda says. “I still crave it, and I know that I’m eating a good, chemical-free dessert.”
Among her favorite flavors is the Sweet Cream Honeycomb, which is also a customer favorite. It’s made with local raw honey mixed into a sweet cream base.
She also loves Coffee Toffee, which is a coffee base with homemade butter toffee. She says customers also reach for Rough At Sea — a sea salt base with a honey-butterscotch swirl and candied nuts.
“What we try to do is stay true to old-fashioned roots of ice cream flavors,” Linda says. “That’s why we have common staples, but we also like to include fun, invented flavors to keep people interested.”
The Screamery is also serving banana splits for the summer. Get ’em while you can.