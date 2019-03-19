Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star 2011

For all you ice cream lovers out there, we've got some good news.

In celebration of the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is hosting its annual Free Cone Day tomorrow, March 20. 

Folks can get a small vanilla cone for free at participating locations.

The deal lasts all day. Make sure to call your closest location to see if they're participating. 

Need more options to cure your ice cream fix? Here are 4 local shops:

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott