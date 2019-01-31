Want to be alerted to the latest breaking news in Tucson right on your desktop? Here's how you can.
Note: You must be using a Chrome or Firebox browser in order to allow desktop notifications from tucson.com.
How to sign up
Start by clicking 'sign up now' below:
A box should pop-up in the upper, left-hand corner of your screen. It will ask whether you'd like to allow desktop notifications from tucson.com. Click "Allow" if you'd like to enable notifications.
That's it! Breaking news alerts will now appear on your desktop screen.
Step-by-step photo guide
Step 1: Click "Sign up now"
Step 2: You should see the below prompt appear in the upper, left-hand corner of your screen. Click "Allow"
Step 3: You'll now start seeing alerts from Tucson.com!
Other ways to stay connected with the Arizona Daily Star:
Newsletters: From sports to breaking news, click here to sign up for one of our newsletters.
Apps: Download the Arizona Daily Star app in the Apple iTunes Store or Google Play store.
Apple News: Follow Tucson.com in your Apple News app.