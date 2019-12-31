Get free menudo at select Food City locations in Tucson on New Year's Day

Ring in the new year with some free menudo at select Food City locations across the Old Pueblo.
The deal is good for a free small bowl of menudo from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The special is for dine-in customers only.
Why menudo, you may ask?
"Menudo is known to be a popular hangover remedy, as many people believe that menudo alleviates the symptoms of a hangover," the company says.
"Menudo is a rich, spicy soup that’s traditionally prepared by the entire family. Menudo gets its delicious flavor from lime, onions, cilantro, oregano and red peppers. A bowl of menudo is typically eaten with tortillas or other breads."
The following Tucson locations are participating in the deal:
3923 N. Flowing Wells Road, near West Roger Road
2950 S. 6th Ave., near West 38th Street
1740 W. Ajo Way, near South Mission Road
1221 W. Irvington Road, near South Calle Santa Cruz
428 W. Valencia Road, near South 12th Avenue
2000 E. Irvington Road, near South Campbell Avenue