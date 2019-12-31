Get free menudo at select Food City locations in Tucson on New Year's Day

Select Food City locations are offering a free small bowl of menudo on New Year's Day.

Ring in the new year with some free menudo at select Food City locations across the Old Pueblo.

The deal is good for a free small bowl of menudo from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The special is for dine-in customers only.

Why menudo, you may ask?

"Menudo is known to be a popular hangover remedy, as many people believe that menudo alleviates the symptoms of a hangover," the company says.

"Menudo is a rich, spicy soup that’s traditionally prepared by the entire family. Menudo gets its delicious flavor from lime, onions, cilantro, oregano and red peppers. A bowl of menudo is typically eaten with tortillas or other breads."

The following Tucson locations are participating in the deal:

