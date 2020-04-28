Get ready, Tucson, 'dangerously hot conditions' are expected this week

Temperatures could reach 107 degrees Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the Old Pueblo.
Describing "dangerously hot conditions," the National Weather Service urges Tucsonans to stay indoors as early season high temps will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.
For those working outside and those planning to spend time outdoors, it's advised to schedule strenuous activity for early morning or evening, if possible. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of fluids.
As is the case at all times, young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles, the Weather Service said. However, it is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
For more information on the signs of heat-related illnesses, go to tucne.ws/heatsigns. In the event of an emergency, call 911.
The official forecast high temp of 104 degrees for Tucson on Thursday, April 30, would tie the all-time April high temperature, marked in 1989.
The excessive heat warning will be in effect locally from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for the Tucson metro area, the Tohono O'odham Nation, Green Valley, Marana and Vail.
The warning also applies to south central Pinal County, upper Gila River valley, Ajo, Sells, Organ Pipe Cactus N.M., Picacho Peak State Park, and Safford.
The Weather Service anticipates that daytime high temperatures will gradually moderate, but will remain at least several degrees above normal for early May.
