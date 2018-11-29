Mount Lemmon may see its first snow of the season tonight through noon tomorrow, picking up one to six inches of snow above 7,000 feet.
By tomorrow, Summerhaven could be a winter wonderland!
And the Catalina and Rincon mountains may see up to 11 inches of snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon Friday for the White Mountains, Mt. Graham, Catalina Mountains, and Rincon Mountains. Snow amounts of 6” to 11” are forecast above 7,000 feet tonight through Friday afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/kXZ8JfjvZe— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) November 29, 2018
Although a cold front is rolling in, today will still be warm. So enjoy it while you can.
High: 78
Low: 51
