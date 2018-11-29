Winter Weather

An Arizona baseball fan scrunches deeper into her coat on a cold windy night game against New Mexico St. at Hi Corbett Field, Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily S

Mount Lemmon may see its first snow of the season tonight through noon tomorrow, picking up one to six inches of snow above 7,000 feet.

By tomorrow, Summerhaven could be a winter wonderland!

And the Catalina and Rincon mountains may see up to 11 inches of snow.

Although a cold front is rolling in, today will still be warm. So enjoy it while you can.

High: 78

Low: 51

Currently

Clear, 43.4
Wind 2 MPH SSW, 58% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

7 am: Clear, 48.6
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 50.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 56.3
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 62.8
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Clear, 67.2
Wind 7 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Clear, 71.8
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 4
1 pm: Clear, 74.5
Wind 11 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 75.7
Wind 13 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 75.2
Wind 12 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 73.9
Wind 12 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 71.6
Wind 10 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 66.9
Wind 8 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 64.4
Wind 7 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 62.2
Wind 8 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 60.4
Wind 9 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 59.5
Wind 7 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 58.5
Wind 8 MPH S, 14% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0

Friday

12 am: Chance of Rain, 57.2
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 55% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Rain, 56.7
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 68% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Rain, 56.3
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 86% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Rain, 55.7
Wind 8 MPH SW, 69% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Chance of Rain, 55.2
Wind 7 MPH W, 59% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Mostly Cloudy, 54.3
Wind 6 MPH W, 6% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 53.3
Wind 5 MPH SW, 3% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 52.0
Wind 6 MPH S, 3% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 51.6
Wind 6 MPH S, 10% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 52.7
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 9% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 54.2
Wind 6 MPH SW, 7% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 2
11 am: Chance of Rain, 56.4
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 32% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 3
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 58.2
Wind 11 MPH W, 8% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 2
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 60.1
Wind 12 MPH W, 9% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 3
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 60.9
Wind 12 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 2
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 61.0
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 1
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 60.4
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 59.4
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 56.0
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles