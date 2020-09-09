Get your guide to gardening in the Sonoran Desert sent right to your inbox

Do you have a brown thumb? Are you a gardening transplant from another climate? Do you have a bare gravel yard, or perhaps an expensive, thirsty lawn that you want to change up?
Starting this month, Tucson gardeners will be able to subscribe to a free email newsletter that provides advice on all things related to gardening in our unique Sonoran Desert climate.
As many Tucsonans know, our beautiful desert holds some challenges for gardeners. Many plants that do well in other climates can’t be planted here. Native plants can be intimidating due to their thorns, odd looks, and our lack of familiarity with them. Planting in a city is also challenging with higher temperatures, limited space and harsh microclimates due to narrow housing lots.
The Tucson Garden Guide newsletter will address these topics and more, like mulching, composting and plant selection. You'll also find upcoming local events, links to resources, and information on specific plants.
Subscribers will receive the free newsletter in their email on Saturday mornings every two weeks.
Go to tucson.com/newsletters and select Tucson Garden Guide to sign up. The first edition of the newsletter will go out Sept. 12.
