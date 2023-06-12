Life finds a way.

An example of nature’s resilience is on display in Catalina State Park, as flowers have started blooming atop the one remaining living arm of a giant saguaro that collapsed last year.

The saguaro, estimated to be around 200 years old, toppled in August 2022, drawing attention due to its advanced age, numerous arms and prominence along a popular trail.

A single arm remained upright even as the rest of the cactus lays nearby, decaying. And that arm is now in full bloom, showcasing vibrant flowers and even producing fruit, says Michelle Thompson, communications chief for Arizona State Parks and Trails.

“I think all of us were really surprised that that arm survived and that it was getting enough nutrients to flower and then produce fruit,” she said.

The phenomenon of life springing from decay is not unheard of among saguaros. Thompson mentioned instances where arms closer to the ground or at the base of a fallen cactus have managed to survive. However, the current situation, with a blooming arm high up on what appears to be a dead stump, is remarkable and has caught the attention of experts and nature enthusiasts.

The giant saguaro fell along Romero Ruins Trail, making it highly visible to hikers and leading to its fame.

“Anyone who was hiking along the Romero Trail would be able to see it,” Thompson said. “I just think that helped share its notoriety, just people taking social media pictures and posting that. It was a stunner.”

There are other huge saguaros in the park of similar age and arm counts, but their locations make them less noticeable, Thompson said. Saguaros reaching the age of approximately 200 years are uncommon, and their sprawling arms add to their grandeur.

Another prominent Tucson-area saguaro that sported more than 30 individual arms and was estimated to be about 150 years old also collapsed last summer. Nicknamed Strong-Arm, it stood in Marana's Tortolita Preserve.