Gift card program generates $70K for Downtown Tucson businesses impacted by coronavirus

Downtown Tucson businesses have received a $70,000 boost thanks to a gift card incentive program launched by the Downtown Tucson Partnership.

On April 3, community members were given the opportunity to purchase $25 gift cards for local downtown businesses. Downtown Tucson Partnership then added an additional $10 to each card, free of charge.

Within little more than 24 hours of launching the effort, the lot of 1,000 gift cards were sold out, resulting in $35,000 being invested directly into downtown businesses including restaurants, museums, breweries, boutiques, hotels, grocers, spas and gyms.

A second round of gift cards were made available after Rio Nuevo stepped up with a $10,000 donation to fund another 1,000 gift cards. That sale went live Friday, April 10, and was sold out in less than two hours, resulting in another $35,000 investment.

Downtown Tucson Partnership is seeking funding for future rounds. Another round could be announced as soon as Wednesday, April 15.

