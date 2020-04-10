You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gift card program generates $70K for Downtown Tucson businesses impacted by coronavirus

Gift card program generates $70K for Downtown Tucson businesses impacted by coronavirus

From the April's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: 3,100+ confirmed cases in Arizona, state to disclose more location info series

Downtown Congress Streets is mostly deserted just before 8 p.m. as the city begins its second week under COVID19 restrictions, March 26, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Downtown Tucson businesses have received a $70,000 boost thanks to a gift card incentive program launched by the Downtown Tucson Partnership. 

On April 3, community members were given the opportunity to purchase $25 gift cards for local downtown businesses. Downtown Tucson Partnership then added an additional $10 to each card, free of charge. 

Within little more than 24 hours of launching the effort, the lot of 1,000 gift cards were sold out, resulting in $35,000 being invested directly into downtown businesses including restaurants, museums, breweries, boutiques, hotels, grocers, spas and gyms.

A second round of gift cards were made available after Rio Nuevo stepped up with a $10,000 donation to fund another 1,000 gift cards. That sale went live Friday, April 10, and was sold out in less than two hours, resulting in another $35,000 investment. 

Downtown Tucson Partnership is seeking funding for future rounds. Another round could be announced as soon as Wednesday, April 15.

For more information, go to downtowntucson.org.

UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 10: Here's what we know
+27 Photos for April 1: Tucson gets by during Coronavirus Pandemic

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News