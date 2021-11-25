Gift shortage could fuel package thefts, security group says

Package theft may be more tempting than ever for porch pirates this year due a gift shortage caused by supply chain problems, a security organization says.

"Supply chain issues have made gifts harder to come by and packages potentially more valuable." says the website of security.org.

The organization is offering tips to prevent problems during the busiest season for home package deliveries:

Choose a secure delivery site. Use an Amazon locker or install a security lockbox by your door. You can always require a signature for a delivery or add detailed instructions to a safer spot on your property so parcels aren't left unguarded.

Arrange delivery for when you'll be home. Most delivery firms let you choose a timeframe that suits you. The ones that use precision tracking can predict a package's ETA down to a matter of minutes so customers can schedule errands around a driver's arrival.

Upgrade home security. Doorbell cameras and other security systems let you monitor your porch from your phone. "Not only can these measures deter pirates, but help apprehend them by creating video evidence of any suspicious activities," the organization says.

Security.org recently carried out an online survey of 18,500 people in 50 states, and about 19% of Arizona respondents reported having a package stolen in the previous 12 months. Their financial losses averaged $30 per package, a news release said.