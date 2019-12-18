Gingersnap, orange rosemary and chocolate chip: Get your cookie fix at these Tucson spots

“We tried all the (gluten-free) stuff that was available in stores at the time and it wasn’t very good,” Wicker says.

So, Wicker — an accountant at the time — started playing around with different flour blends. When she found a blend she liked, someone told her to open a bakery.

“I missed serving the community and I thought this was a way to take my business management experience and make something really great and really needed in the community,” she says.

Dedicated serves sandwiches and salads, in addition to heaps of sweets at the bakery and through catering. Everything is gluten-free and many treats are vegan.

Cookie flavors include chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, gingersnap, and sugar cookies flavored as matcha, lemon turmeric, lavender, and maple.

Wicker’s favorite is the vegan peanut butter cookie.

“The peanut butter cookie is what I was making when I discovered our flour blend that we use for everything, so there’s that sentimental piece,” she says.