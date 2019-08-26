crime scene tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A girl remains hospitalized after suffering life-threatening injuries crossing a street on Tucson's north side Sunday night, police say.

Around 7:45 p.m., she was struck by a southbound vehicle while attempting to cross North Flowing Wells Road, south of West Prince Road, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

Dugan said the driver involved cooperated with the investigation and detectives determined they were not impaired.

Information has yet to be released regarding a crosswalk in the area.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

