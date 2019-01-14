If you go

Cookies & Cocktails to benefit Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Where: Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: $55 per person in advance online.

Festivities include light appetizers, craft beer, Girl Scout Cookie-inspired cocktails; cookie-and-wine pairings; games; a raffle and silent auction; giveaways and desserts hand-crafted by chefs from seven local restaurants. Each restaurant will prepare a dessert with a different Girl Scout cookie theme in the Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge.

All proceeds benefit Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona social impact programs. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona website at www.girlscoutssoaz.org/cc or call 319-3178.