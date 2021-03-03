Girl Scouts to sell cookies that can be donated to front-line pandemic workers

The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona are ending this year’s cookie season with gratitude as they bring smiles and cookies to workers fighting the pandemic.
This Friday, Southern Arizona’s Girl Scout troops will hold a daylong “Cookies for Our Heroes” event where participants can drive through select sites and donate boxes of cookies to workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
The Girl Scouts hope to deliver 60,000 boxes to hospital employees, vaccination clinics, fire/ambulance stations and funeral homes.
They’ve already delivered 240 cookie boxes to the ICU staff at Tucson Medical Center.
For the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona’s Chief of Mission Delivery Elizabeth Locke-Thomas, seeing hospital workers receive the cookies was a reminder of how powerful even small gestures can be to those facing the brutal realities of the pandemic every day.
“It was just tears, absolute tears. They are exhausted. I think we all know they’re exhausted, but to physically see the ‘Oh my gosh, you took a moment to thank me,’ I mean, I had chills,” she said. “There was enough for every single person in the ICU to have. The nurses, the orderlies, the doctors, everybody.”
With the help of the community, 1,277 Girl Scouts are set to deliver cookies to those working tirelessly in the battle against COVID-19.
“We collectively felt that this was very vital for us to come together and ask the community to join us to be a part of this, making the world a better place,” Locke-Thomas said. “This pandemic has gone on for so long that you sometimes wonder if people are still being thanked.”
The cookie donation drive will be held at several locations across Southern Arizona from 7 a.m. to dusk on March 5. Participants can also buy cookies for themselves, and the last day of cookie sales will be Sunday, March 7.
Cookies can also be donated and purchased online at girlscoutssoaz.org.
The cookie donation drives will take place at:
- Angel Charity Place For Girls, 4336 E. Broadway, Tucson.
- Chipotle, 18725 S. Nogales Highway, Green Valley.
- 1831 N. Mastick Way, Nogales.
- Native Grounds Coffee Stop, 303 W. Fourth St., Benson.
- 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista.
- Copper Queen Plaza, 2 Main St., Bisbee
- Gazebo in front of the Gadsden Hotel, 1046 N. G Ave., Douglas
- Tractor Supply Co., 2411 W. U.S. Highway 70, Thatcher.
- Walgreens, 1514 E. Florence Blvd., Casa Grande.
- Chili’s Grill & Bar, 1532 E. Florence Blvd., Casa Grande.
