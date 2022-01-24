100+Women Who Care Tucson passes a milestone

Ballard, who has been a JA volunteer for 12 years and is a member of the executive committee, said that JA helps to empower youth of all ages to succeed in work and life by teaching financial literacy, workplace readiness, communication and leadership.

“This has a long-term impact on our community. Our kids are 143 percent more likely to own their own businesses, and 54 percent more likely to graduate from college if they have more than two years of JA. These programs are pretty phenomenal and kids won’t get this type of teaching in school—learning the value of dollar and the difference between a credit card and a $100 bill. We teach kindergarteners the difference between needs and wants and continue through the high school level where kids learn conflict resolution, goal-setting, how to prepare for interviews and many other skills,” said Ballard, a native Tucsonan who owns BNI SoZona (bniarizonasouth.com), a referral organization that brings together business professionals.

Ultimately, Ballard is grateful for the opportunity that 100+ Women Who Care Tucson affords for busy women to give back.

“I love that this is once a quarter for an hour and you know it will start on time and end on time. It is super efficient. And I love the mission and the fact that we get to see where our dollars go. I became a member the night I visited; I didn’t think twice,” Ballard said.

