2020 Arizona tax credit: Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network

Did you know that more than 1.1 million people in the United States have HIV, including more than 3,000 here locally?

The pandemic has greatly impacted the most vulnerable in our community. The Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network is serving a record number of people, with specialized support services during the pandemic.

TIHAN serves a diverse group of people, all of whom have HIV and most of whom have additional underlying health issues, putting them at higher risk of severe complications if they contract COVID. The people we serve are especially vulnerable—the majority are over the age of 50, primarily people of color, and living in poverty.

The COVID pandemic hit us hard, just as volunteer resources became scarce and our fundraising events had to be cancelled. But our community has responded.

We’ve been assessing needs and creating safe systems of helping people living with HIV with the most essential needs: food, care packages filled with toiletry items, emotional support, assistance with emergency expenses, and a safety net — a place where people know they can turn.