Adult-care home manager belled for her kindness to residents

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Stephanie Serencsa
Nominated by: Kim Switzer
Why: For her work at local adult-care homes. Serencsa is a care manager for several adult care homes in Tucson. She goes beyond her job every day in caring for some of our most vulnerable adults, Switzer wrote. Be it painting nails, playing games and doing activities with them, or making sure they have their final wishes carried out to the fullest extent possible. She works long hours to make sure her residents get what they need and with the help of her friends and family they also care for these people’s families, Switzer said in the nomination letter. “During COVID this has been especially important. She makes sure they have whatever contact they can within the confines of a pandemic,” Switzer wrote. “I have never met someone like her and wish the world had more people that care the way she does. It is a pleasure and a blessing to know someone like this. She is truly an angel here on earth.”
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!