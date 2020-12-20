Aid to Arizona military families qualifies for tax credit, but plan to give early

Here’s what you need to know about claiming an Arizona tax credit for a donation to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund (MFRF), which offers financial help to active-duty service members, and pre- and post-9/11 veterans and their families affected by combat-zone deployments.
Each year, you can claim up to $400 for married couples filing jointly and $200 for all other filers for contributions to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund.
Before you can claim credit for contributions you must have received a receipt from the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services that indicates the contribution qualifies for the credit.
The fund has already reached the $1 million cap for 2020, so if you wish to donate in 2021, consider doing so early.
Use Form 340 to claim the credit. Go to tucne.ws/mfrf for more information.
