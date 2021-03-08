Aid to Arizona military families qualifies for tax credit, but plan to give early

Each year, you can claim up to $400 for married couples filing jointly and $200 for all other filers for contributions to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund, which offers financial help to active-duty service members, and pre- and post-9/11 veterans and their families affected by combat-zone deployments.

Before you can claim credit for contributions you must have received a receipt from the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services that indicates the contribution qualifies for the credit.

The fund reached the $1 million cap for 2020 in late November, so if you wish to donate in 2021, consider doing so early. The credit cannot be carried over and your donation will be returned if the cap has been met. Use Form 340 to claim the credit. Go to tucne.ws/mfrf for more information.