Here’s what you need to know about claiming a tax credit for a donation to the Arizona Military Relief Fund, which offers financial help to active-duty service members, and pre- and post-9/11 veterans and their families affected by combat-zone deployments.
This fund reached its $1 million cap on Aug. 27. Contributions made after that will be returned. You may want to mark your calendar with a date early in the first half of 2019 as a reminder to make a 2019 donation before the 2019 cap is reached.
Each year you can claim up to $400 for married couples filing jointly and $200 for singles for contributions to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund.
To claim this credit you must have a receipt from the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services that indicates the contribution qualifies for the credit.
Use Form 340 to claim the credit.