Aid to military families qualifies for tax credit, but plan to give early

Aid to military families qualifies for tax credit, but plan to give early

The Arizona Military Family Relief Fund offers financial help to active-duty service members and to pre- and post-9/11 families affected by combat-zone deployments.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Here’s what you need to know about claiming a tax credit for a donation to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund, which offers financial help to active-duty service members, and pre- and post-9/11 veterans and their families affected by combat-zone deployments.

This fund hit its $1 million cap on Sept. 23 in 2019.

If you want to donate to this fund and receive a tax credit on your 2020 taxes, yes, next year’s taxes, you may want to mark your calendar with a date early in the first half of this year to remind you to make a donation before the 2020 cap is reached, which is usually by the end of summer.

Each year, you can claim up to $400 for married couples filing jointly and $200 for singles for contributions to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund.

To claim this credit you must have a receipt from the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services that indicates the contribution qualifies for the credit.

Use Form 340 to claim the credit.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arizona Tax Credit: TIHAN
Giving

Arizona Tax Credit: TIHAN

I can tell you from firsthand experience how your support of the Arizona charitable tax credit impacts someone’s life.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News