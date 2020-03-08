Aid to military families qualifies for tax credit, but plan to give early

Here’s what you need to know about claiming a tax credit for a donation to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund, which offers financial help to active-duty service members, and pre- and post-9/11 veterans and their families affected by combat-zone deployments.
This fund hit its $1 million cap on Sept. 23 in 2019.
If you want to donate to this fund and receive a tax credit on your 2020 taxes, yes, next year’s taxes, you may want to mark your calendar with a date early in the first half of this year to remind you to make a donation before the 2020 cap is reached, which is usually by the end of summer.
Each year, you can claim up to $400 for married couples filing jointly and $200 for singles for contributions to the Arizona Military Family Relief Fund.
To claim this credit you must have a receipt from the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services that indicates the contribution qualifies for the credit.
Use Form 340 to claim the credit.