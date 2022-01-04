In 2022, local nonprofits that impact children in need can look to Angel Charity for Children (angelcharity.org) for financial blessings.
The nonprofit plans to gift $1.3 million in the coming year to eligible charities that serve children age 18 and under in Pima County; applications will be accepted online at angelcharity.org/apply-for-funding/ through Monday, Jan. 10. Nonprofits must have held a tax-exempt status for at least three years.
“We know the need is great so we have increased the amounts of our grants in 2022: Grants will begin at $10,000 and go up to $1 million for the large grant. We have just come off a tremendous two-year campaign during the pandemic and everyone has been so generous and we really want to carry that forward to meet the need in the community,” said Kellie Terhune Neely, communications chair for Angel Charity.
Angel Charity funneled more than $1.4 million into community nonprofits in 2020-2021, including a funding round of grants totaling more than $254,000 to address pandemic-related challenges for children served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, Interfaith Community Services, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona, Tu Nidito Children & Family Services, and Tucson Refugee Ministry.
In 2020, it also provided more than $195,000 in small grants for Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, Boys to Men, Jewish Family & Children’s Services, Literacy Connects and Make Way for Books; large grantees were Intermountain Centers and the Reid Park Zoo.
The grant support makes a huge difference, particularly for smaller nonprofits, according to Michael Brasher, executive director of Boys To Men Tucson (btmtucson.com), which is working to change young men’s ideas about healthy masculinity and gender stereotypes.
The nonprofit is comprised of about 120 trained male volunteers who offer mentorship circles for groups of at-risk boys in 20 local middle schools and high schools and through the juvenile justice system. The organization expects to expand to five more schools by the end of the school year and is in the process of launching a cross-sector collaboration called the Healthy Intergenerational Masculinity (HIM) Initiative with school districts, agencies, and nonprofits community-wide.
“The $10,000 grant from Angel Charity was a game-changer for us. We had a demand for our program that outpaced the supply of trained male volunteers, and we pitched for a grant to actively recruit and train men. Since then, we have doubled our volunteer base and grown tremendously and their investment was a core part of facilitating that growth,” said Brasher.
