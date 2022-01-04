Angel Charity for Children

The nonprofit plans to gift $1.3 million in the coming year to eligible charities that serve children age 18 and under in Pima County; applications will be accepted online at angelcharity.org/apply-for-funding/ through Monday, Jan. 10. Nonprofits must have held a tax-exempt status for at least three years.

“We know the need is great so we have increased the amounts of our grants in 2022: Grants will begin at $10,000 and go up to $1 million for the large grant. We have just come off a tremendous two-year campaign during the pandemic and everyone has been so generous and we really want to carry that forward to meet the need in the community,” said Kellie Terhune Neely, communications chair for Angel Charity.